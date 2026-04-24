NEXION Group Details Delisting and Re-admission Strategy, Appoints New CEO

NEXION Group Ltd (ASX: NNG) today announced a strategy to delist from the Australian Securities Exchange in April 2026, with an intention to re-apply for re-admission once significant scale is achieved through new acquisitions. The company, actively pursuing new software assets to build the scale required for re-admission, recently completed the disposal of its main undertakings and a balance sheet restructure. Operating as an unlisted public company aims to preserve shareholder value and reduce operational costs during its growth phase.

To accelerate its acquisition search and execution, NEXION Group has appointed Robert Minson as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Minson brings extensive Australian and international experience in energy, software, and consulting, having previously served as Managing Director of Palantir Australia and co-founder of CarbonTP. His background includes engineering degrees, positioning him with a strong foundation in resources technology and direct experience in software roll-ups. Former interim CEO and Chairman, Mr. Peter Christie, will remain as Chairman.

The decision to delist stems from the company’s two-year trading suspension and the residual business not currently meeting ASX listing requirements after its primary asset disposal. The ASX is expected to officially delist NEXION Group this month. The company will delist with positive net assets of approximately $2 million. The Board believes operating unlisted is the most effective way to rebuild and ultimately re-apply for ASX re-admission with a larger, consolidated group.

NEXION Group will continue to provide periodic updates to shareholders as the strategy progresses.