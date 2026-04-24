Viking Mines Advances Nevada Tungsten Strategy with Robust Quarterly Results

Company News

by Finance News Network April 24, 2026 10:48 AM


Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA) has reported substantial progress in its Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2026, focused on its Nevada Tungsten Portfolio. Viking is an Australian ASX-listed diversified mineral exploration and development company. It recently acquired a 100% interest in a high-grade Nevada tungsten portfolio, marking a significant strategic expansion. Due diligence validated high-grade tungsten mineralisation and the portfolio’s strategic potential; historical data integration de-risked the geological model, saving extensive initial fieldwork.

The Linka Project, flagship under a “fast to market” USA tungsten strategy, saw its mineralised corridor target strike length double to approximately 1.6 kilometres. Rapid systematic exploration yielded promising results, with high-grade drill intercepts including 12.2 metres at 1.3% WO3 from 26.5 metres (CR-19), incorporating a 1.5-metre interval at 4.8% WO3. Surface sampling at the Conquest pit face returned exceptional assays, peaking at 14.7% WO3. Initial metallurgical testwork on Linka Open Pit samples successfully produced a high-grade 63.6% WO3 scheelite concentrate via cleaner gravity separation.

Geophysical surveys, encompassing magnetic and gravity data, identified new targets and interpreted a potential multi-kilometre scale for the Linka system. Post-period, Viking commenced trading on the US OTC Market (Ticker VKALF) to expand investor reach. The company reported a strong cash position of $4.68 million as of 31 March 2026. Managing Director & CEO Julian Woodcock affirmed Viking’s well-funded position to advance its fast-track development strategy. Strategic partnerships with Mineral Technologies and WSP USA Inc. are in place to streamline processing and permitting, with maiden drilling at Linka planned for the June quarter.


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