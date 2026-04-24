Infinity Metals Reports Q3 Cash Flow, Maintains Funding Runway

INFINITY METALS LIMITED (ASX: IML) has released its Appendix 5B quarterly cash flow report for the period ending 31 March 2026. The mining exploration entity, focused on identifying and evaluating potential mineral resource deposits, reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of $378,000 for the quarter. This contributed to a year-to-date net cash used in operating activities of $1.264 million.

During the quarter, the company’s operational expenditures included $54,000 on exploration and evaluation activities classified as expensed. Additionally, $13,000 was allocated to capitalised exploration and evaluation activities. Staff costs amounted to $109,000, while administration and corporate costs reached $215,000 for the three-month period. Overall, net cash used in investing activities for the quarter was $15,000, bringing the year-to-date investing outflow to $2.010 million.

At the close of the quarter, Infinity Metals Limited held cash and cash equivalents totalling $1.847 million. Based on the company’s total relevant outgoings for the period, which include both operating and capitalised exploration activities, Infinity Metals estimates approximately 4.7 quarters of funding available. Payments to related parties and their associates during the quarter, comprising Directors’ Fees and payments to Executive Directors, totalled $108,000.

The report indicates no proceeds from equity issues, convertible debt, or the exercise of options during the quarter. Furthermore, the company reported no loan facilities or credit standby arrangements were utilised or available at quarter end.