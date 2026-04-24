Infinity Metals Updates on Spanish Lithium Project Amidst Government Transition

Infinity Metals Limited (ASX: INF) has released its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 March 2026, detailing advancements across its Spanish lithium and Australian tin-lithium and gold-silver-copper projects. Infinity Metals Limited is an Australian listed minerals company focused on developing its 75% owned San José Lithium Project in Spain, which aims to produce battery-grade lithium chemicals from a mica feedstock. The company’s report highlighted ongoing permitting processes in Spain and exploration efforts across its Australian tenure, alongside an update on its financial position.

In Spain, Infinity Metals continues to await feedback from regional authorities concerning its Exploitation Concession Application (ECA), also known as the Mining Licence Application (MLA), for the San Jose Lithium Project. This extensive documentation was submitted in September 2025. The quarter saw a regional government formed in Extremadura during April, following elections in December 2025, with new ministerial appointments still in progress. Subsequent to the quarter’s close, a new coalition government was officially formed on 16 April 2026, with authorities reiterating that the MLA process remains under technical review.

Closer to home, the company is progressing landholder discussions in Australia to enable the commencement of a drilling programme on its recently granted Yambacoona tin-lithium exploration licence in New South Wales. In Victoria, follow-up fieldwork was undertaken across the Cobungra and Bindi gold-silver-copper projects. This included reconnaissance for a proposed stream sediment sampling programme at Bindi and assessing historical alluvial gold fields within the Cobungra Project. Financially, Infinity Metals concluded the quarter with a cash balance of A$1.85 million as at 31 March 2026.