Market cap swings: Microsoft holds, Nvidia and Apple fluctuate

Company News

by Glenn Dyer June 07, 2024 07:25 AM


On Wednesday, there were three companies worth more than $3 trillion USD: Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple.

By Thursday, only Microsoft retained that status, as Nvidia's brief flirtation with a $3 trillion market cap proved to be a one-day wonder for the stock, and Apple shares merely retraced their steps, having previously been at or above $3 trillion.

Looking ahead to Friday, the split of Nvidia shares into 10-for-1—Thursday's close at $1,210.45 each—giving a notional initial value of around $121 per share—will that boost the total cap back over $3 trillion?

Both Apple and Nvidia suffered substantial losses on Friday in dollar terms, totaling more than $200 billion, bringing Apple's market cap to $2.8 trillion. Apple shares were down 0.7%, while Nvidia shares lost 1.18%.

Up to Thursday’s close, Nvidia shares had risen more than 27% since its blockbuster earnings report on May 22, while the S&P 500 is up 0.9% in the same period.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?