Stocks of the Hour: Telix Pharmaceuticals, AVITA Medical, EZZ Life Science

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX)
announces additional positive data from the ProstACT SELECT trial of TLX591. TLX591 is an investigational anti-PSMA1 radio-antibody-drug conjugate (rADC) therapy being developed for the treatment of mCRPC, differentiated by a short two-week dosing regimen. Shares are trading 7.81 per cent higher at $16.97.
AVITA Medical (ASX:AVH)
announces FDA approval of RECELL GO. The RECELL GO™ System is a cell harvesting device that harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to treat thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. Shares are trading 12.78 per cent higher at $3.00.
EZZ Life Science (ASX:EZZ)
has signed a five-year sales agreement with Pinehills (Hong Kong). Pinehills has committed to purchasing EZZ-branded products with a minimum value of A$15m in the first 12-months. Shares are trading 3.06 per cent higher at $1.01.