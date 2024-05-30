Stocks of the Hour: Nanoveu, Anson, Prospect Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Nanoveu (ASX:NVU)
, a company specialising in innovative films and coatings, advises that it has signed a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with South Korean company, Rahum Nanotech Co, superseding the non-binding memorandum of understanding signed in November 2023. The minimum orders of USD$19.725 million (approx. AUD$29.637 million) is required by 31 December 2026 to maintain exclusivity. Shares are trading 59.09 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.
Anson (ASX:ASN)
has discovered high-grade critical minerals at its Ajana Project in WA. the minerals include: Gallium, Indium, Germanium and Barium. Shares are trading 1.92 per cent higher at 13.25 cents.
Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC, FRA:5E8) announced that the Mumbezhi Copper Project Acquisition has been completed. The Nyungu deposits at Mumbezhi have all the potential facets of a high value, long-life, high margin, open-pittable copper-cobalt mining and processing operation, with regionally favourable metallurgy and significant exploration upside. Shares are trading flat at 20 cents.