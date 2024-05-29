Stocks of the Hour: Desoto Resources, OD6 Metals, Cleo Diagnostics

Desoto Resourcesacquires the Spectrum Project, a high-grade REE project in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory. The Project also contains a large 2km by 0.5km untested strong semi-coincident Copper-Lead Zinc geochemical and geophysical anomaly. Shares are trading 77.63 per cent higher at 13.5 cents.OD6 Metalsannounced a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update for its Splinter Rock Rare Earth Project, located in Western Australia. The high value Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MagREO) represents an average of ~23% of TREO grade. Shares are trading 17.46 per cent higher at 7.4 cents.Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnosticsannounced the publication of a milestone article on its blood test for the accurate and early detection of ovarian cancer. The study confirmed that CLEO’s initial test for surgical triage significantly outperforms current methods, detecting 90% of early-stage cancers compared to 50% using standard workflows, and is easily adoptable for clinical practice. Shares are trading 17.65 per cent higher at 20 cents.