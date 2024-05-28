Star Combo Pharma secures TGA approval for Gummy manufacturing

Star Combo Pharmahas attained a notable achievement with the issuance of a manufacturing license by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the production of pastille products tailored for the Gummy market. This regulatory clearance signals a strategic expansion of Star Combo's product portfolio to meet evolving consumer demands.The successful completion of the production upgrade at Facility 2 located at 171-177 Woodpark Rd signifies Star Combo's dedication to enhancing its manufacturing infrastructure. This upgrade equips the company with the necessary capabilities to commence the production of high-quality gummy supplements, thus catering to the growing market preference for this form of therapeutic supplementation.With the TGA approval secured, Star Combo is now positioned to explore opportunities within the Gummy market. The company's proactive approach involves identifying and engaging potential customers to expand its revenue streams. Current unaudited figures indicate a promising trajectory, with Star Combo's OEM and Own Brand revenues up by 19% compared to the previous fiscal year.Anticipating a favorable reception in the gummy manufacturing segment, Star Combo is optimistic about the potential for domestic and international revenue growth. Leveraging its expertise and industry insights, the company aims to establish a strong presence in this market segment and capitalize on emerging opportunities for expansion.The attached document titled "Pastille Production Line Project Introduction" provides stakeholders with a detailed overview of Star Combo's historical revenues and the key attributes of the gummy market. This resource serves to inform stakeholders about the company's strategic initiatives and its positioning within the evolving pharmaceutical landscape.Star Combo Pharma's venture into gummy manufacturing reflects its commitment to innovation and market responsiveness. By aligning with regulatory requirements and consumer preferences, the company aims to diversify its offerings and solidify its standing as a reputable player in the pharmaceutical industry.