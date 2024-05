Santana Minerals looks to fast-track Bendigo-Ophir gold project

Santana MineralsCEO Damian Spring presents the Bendigo-Ophir gold project to the Environment Select Committee in NZ, highlighting its potential to significantly impact the national economy. Fast-tracking this project, recognized for its world-class mineral resources, could result in substantial economic gains for New Zealand.A recent scoping study underscores the project's viability, projecting an annual gold production of 110k ounces over ten years. Financial analysis based on prevailing gold prices suggests potential export earnings exceeding $4 billion.For further insights, the complete video presentation is available here