Santana Minerals looks to fast-track Bendigo-Ophir gold project

Company News

by Peter Milios May 27, 2024 02:38 PM


Santana Minerals (ASX:SMI) CEO Damian Spring presents the Bendigo-Ophir gold project to the Environment Select Committee in NZ, highlighting its potential to significantly impact the national economy. Fast-tracking this project, recognized for its world-class mineral resources, could result in substantial economic gains for New Zealand.

A recent scoping study underscores the project's viability, projecting an annual gold production of 110k ounces over ten years. Financial analysis based on prevailing gold prices suggests potential export earnings exceeding $4 billion.

For further insights, the complete video presentation is available here

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?