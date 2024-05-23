ASX falls 0.9% at near noon: BHP falls 3%

Australian shares have decreased by 0.9% at 11:30am, in response to the Federal Reserve's concerns over inflation, mirroring Wall Street's decline. The Fed's minutes indicated a potential for further tightening of monetary policy, leading to a drop in treasuries, oil prices, and gold, while BHP's shares fell 3% due to rejection of its acquisition offer by Anglo American.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 69 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 2.38 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 2.52 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Xero, trading 8.56 per cent higher at $134.61. It is followed by shares in Sonic Healthcareand Mercury NZThe worst-performing large cap is Paladin Energy, trading 4.66 per cent lower at $16.35. It is followed by shares in Evolution Miningand Northern Star ResourcesGold is trading at US$2394.40 an ounce.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 66.20 US cents.