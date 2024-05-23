Stocks of the Hour: Strategic Energy Resources, RareX, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Strategic Energy Resources (ASX:SER)
has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise gross proceeds of $2,000,000. The funds help to explore the Achilles 1 Polymetallic Prospect in the South Cobar Basin. Shares are trading 54.17 per cent higher at 1.85 cents.
RareX (ASX:REE)
acquires district-scale niobium project in the East Yilgarn, WA. The historical drilling shows elevated niobium assays across an extensive, newly-discovered system. Shares are trading 31.03 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL)
announced an extensive, thick gold mineralisation and anomalism has been discovered at KalGold’s Wessex target at Pinjin following the first pass aircore drill program. The new intercepts are 28 m at 1.27 grams per tonne of gold from 36m. Shares are trading 40.74 per cent higher at 3.8 cents.