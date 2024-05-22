Stocks of the Hour: Charger Metals, Fin Resources, Aeon Metals

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Charger Metals (ASX:CHR)
announced that infill soil-sampling programme has further delineated surface lithium anomalies at the Mt Gordon Prospect at Lake Johnston, including anomalies not previously identified. The soils programme has also defined a large niobium anomaly 1.8 km by 1.7 km in the south of the tenement. Shares are trading 76.06 per cent higher at 12.5 cents.
Fin Resources (ASX:FIN)
announced that the maiden diamond drilling has successfully revealed the near-surface spodumene discovery at the White Bear Prospect, near James Bay, Canada. Diamond drilling successfully intersected the White Bear pegmatite, which has been confirmed as being spodumene bearing, based on geological observations and LIBS1 data. Shares are trading 18.18 per cent higher at 1.3 cents.
Aeon Metals (ASX:AML)
announced that the Traditional Owners have agreed to terms for a new Cultural Heritage Protection Agreement (CHPA) which will enable the Company to recommence activities at Walford Creek, with execution of the documentation to occur in due course. This will include both drilling of the Fish River Fault and its surrounds and ongoing project development alternative assessment. Shares are trading 42.86 per cent higher at 1 cent.