Stocks of the Hour: Sierra Nevada, NT Minerals, Gibb River Diamonds

Sierra Nevadawill review the potential for a large, high-grade epithermal silver-dominated vein system at Blackhawk, Nevada, USA. The high-grade intercept is situated 150m vertically below the deepest portion of the historic mine and includes higher grade intersections of 0.5m at 1270g/t Ag from 256.5m. Shares are trading 82.93 per cent higher at 7.5 cents.NT Mineralshas entered into an exclusive right to sell up to 88,000 tonnes of copper to M2i Global. In return, NT Minerals will receive consideration in the form of M2i shares valued at US$6,000,000. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.Gibb River Diamondsannounces the grant of 3 mining leases, which are the three key licences at the heart of developing the Ellendale Diamond Project. The grant of these mining leases is an important milestone in re-establishing diamond production at Ellendale. Shares are trading 32 per cent higher at 3.3 cents.