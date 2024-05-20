Stocks of the Hour: Bastion Minerals, Ironbark Zinc, Western Yilgarn

Bastion Mineralshas announced a significant new discovery with widespread visible uranium mineralisation with high spectrometer readings at the Morrissey Project. This significant new discovery in the Morrissey project identifies potential for economic surficial uranium, hosted at shallow depth in calcrete, with possible contemporary analogues such as Lake Maitland. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 1 cents.Ironbark Zinchas announced an update on their Citronen Project, in which the licence is successfully renewed with the Government of Greenland. The financing & commencement of production have been further extended to the end of 2024 and 2026 respectively; the maximum allowable extension able to be afforded to Ironbark under its current licence terms. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.Western Yilgarnannounced the successful phase 4 drilling program expands targets at Ida Holmes Junction Project in WA. There are 2 new Nickel and Copper PGE targets identified increasing overall project potential. Shares are trading flat at 4 cents.