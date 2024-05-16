Stocks of the Hour: Sunstone Metals, Helix Resources, Riversgold

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM)
announced that their assays reveal significant gold-copper mineralisation at surface, highlighting scope for substantial maiden resource. Where the porphyry is exposed as fresh rock in the trench, the copper values are elevated up to 0.22% copper and 0.16% copper, suggesting overall copper has been leached at surface. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.
Helix Resources (ASX:HLX)
announced the commencement of a drill campaign targeting highly prospective IP anomalies at the Company’s Canbelego copper project, located in central NSW. Drilling with Reverse Circulation (RC) pre-collars and diamond core tails is planned to test the strongest part of the anomaly. Shares are trading 66.67 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.
Riversgold (ASX:RGL)
announced that drilling will commence at their Northern Zone Gold Project next week. Gold at Northern Zone is hosted in a porphyry intrusion with drilled widths exceeding 100m in true width. Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.