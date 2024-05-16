Stocks of the Hour: Sunstone Metals, Helix Resources, Riversgold

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps May 16, 2024 11:30 AM


To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM) announced that their assays reveal significant gold-copper mineralisation at surface, highlighting scope for substantial maiden resource. Where the porphyry is exposed as fresh rock in the trench, the copper values are elevated up to 0.22% copper and 0.16% copper, suggesting overall copper has been leached at surface. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.

Helix Resources (ASX:HLX) announced the commencement of a drill campaign targeting highly prospective IP anomalies at the Company’s Canbelego copper project, located in central NSW. Drilling with Reverse Circulation (RC) pre-collars and diamond core tails is planned to test the strongest part of the anomaly. Shares are trading 66.67 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.

Riversgold (ASX:RGL) announced that drilling will commence at their Northern Zone Gold Project next week. Gold at Northern Zone is hosted in a porphyry intrusion with drilled widths exceeding 100m in true width. Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.
 

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?