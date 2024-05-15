Stocks of the Hour: Australian Gold and Copper, Norwest Minerals, Elementos

Australian Gold and Copperhas announced outstanding gold and silver results at Achilles. This drill program covered over half a kilometre of strike and has extended mineralisation beyond the discovery holes recently reported. Shares are trading 66.67 per cent higher at 20 cents.Norwest Mineralshas announced it has identified multiple critical mineral targets from gravity, magnetic and soil sample analysis. Two zones, ‘Duck’ and ‘Malibu’ host a number of large, priority-one drill targets defined by coincident gravity-magnetic highs and associated IOCG geochemical anomalies. Shares are trading 34.29 per cent higher at 4.7 cents.Elementosplans to complete its DFS for its flagship Oropesa Tin Project by the end of the year after securing Administration support for a modified project layout which resolves their previously documented concerns and further improves community and environmental outcomes. The administration reaffirms its support for Oropesa with the project remaining as one of seven key mining projects in the Government’s Project Accelerator Unit. Shares are trading 6.25 per cent higher at 17 cents.