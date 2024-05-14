Nasdaq hits new high as BigTech stocks rally

Big Tech led the move up as investors chose to look past a higher April PPI number and ahead to the CPI print due tomorrow US time. All three US benchmarks closed higher, extending gains in afternoon trade with Tesla and Nvidia pacing the magnificent seven tech stocks.The Nasdaq closed 0.75 per cent higher setting a new record close. The Dow Jones closed up 0.32 per cent and the S&P 500 added 0.48 per cent.The PPI number for April came in higher than consensus, which again raised questions about the sticky inflationary environment and expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting rates later this year.The PPI gained 0.5 per cent from the prior month, higher than the 0.3 per cent that economists polled by Dow Jones had anticipated. This was tempered by the March numbers being revised down to show a 0.1 per cent decline which eased initial concerns on the April print.All eyes now turn to US CPI numbers due out tonight (10.30pm AEST). The CPI carries considerably more weight than the PPI.Also overnight the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, commented that the central bank would be patient as it assesses incoming data, essentially reiterating that rates will remain on hold for the foreseeable future.In company news, Paramount fell more than 7 per cent on media reports that Sony is reconsidering its offer to buy the company. Sony and Apollo sent a letter earlier this month to Paramount Global’s board expressing interest in an all-cash $26 billion offer for the company. GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings, which each leapt more than 70 per cent in the prior session, extended gains.Turning to US sectors, the best performing sector was Tech which closed the day up 0.93 per cent. The worst performing sector was Consumer Staples which finished 0.22 per cent lower.In commodity related news, Peru's copper production surged by 3.5 per cent in Q1/2024 compared to the previous year, led by significant output growth from top mining companies like Southern Copper and Minera Antamina.President Joe Biden is significantly increasing tariffs on Chinese imports, including electric vehicles and solar cells, aiming to safeguard US jobs ahead of the election. The White House is implementing $18 billion worth of tariff increases, strategically targeting sectors to allow US companies time to compete with Chinese counterparts in green technology, notably quadrupling tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to 100 per cent this year.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7.40am was buying 66.25 US cents.Gold has added 0.72 per cent. Silver has gained 0.91 per cent. Copper has jumped 2.71 per cent. Oil was down 1.39 per cent.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE added 0.16 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.14 per cent, and Paris closed 0.20 per cent higher.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.46 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.22 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.07 per cent lower.The Australian share market closed 0.30 per cent lower at 7,726.76.Sandon Capital Ltdis paying 2.75 cents fully frankedWAM Alternativeis paying 2.6 cents fully frankedCharter Hall Long WALE REITDRA Global LtdWaterco LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.