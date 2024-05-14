ASX down 0.27% near noon: Interest rate sensitive stocks decline

Australian shares opened slightly lower as investors awaited the federal budget and US inflation data, mirroring subdued Wall Street performance. Interest rate-sensitive sectors like tech and real estate declined by 0.5 per cent, with the budget projecting a $9.3 billion surplus for the current financial year but anticipating larger-than-expected deficits thereafter.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.27 per cent lower at 7,729.20.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 15 points.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.5 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.85 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Ramsay Health Care, trading 1.77 per cent higher at $51.69. It is followed by shares in ALSand Sonic HealthcareThe worst-performing large cap is Treasury Wine Estates, trading 2.3 per cent lower at $11.49. It is followed by shares in Seven Group Holdingsand Mercury NZGold is trading at US$2344.30 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.6 per cent higher at US$117.25 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.22 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 66.00 US cents.