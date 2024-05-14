Stocks of the Hour: Castillo Copper, TechGen Metals, Rincon Resources

Castillo Copperhas announced plans are underway to fully develop the Big One deposit in the world-class Mt Isa Copper Belt. This comes after the reconciliation of highly prospective historical exploration findings, a recent revival of the copper market and bullish forecasts from leading investment banks. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.TechGen Metalshas announced that the Company has expanded its portfolio with the inclusion of a highly prospective copper and gold project in Western Australia. The results show excellent historical geochemistry and mapping database. Shares are trading 22.5 per cent higher at 4.9 cents.Rincon Resourcesannounced that it has completed a heritage clearance survey over the high priority ‘Avalon’ target at its West Arunta Project in Western Australia. The Survey, which encompassed 32 proposed drilling traverses, comes just 3 weeks after the results of a high-resolution ground gravity survey outlined the ‘bullseye’ Avalon gravity target. Shares are trading 21.21 per cent higher at 12 cents.