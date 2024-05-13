New Chair of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bankhas confirmed the appointment of Vicki Carter as the bank’s permanent chair, three weeks after David Foster stepped aside in the wake of his decision to stand down as chair of embattled casino owner Star Entertainment.Carter was named interim chair on April 17, succeeding Foster, who resigned from the role but remains on a leave of absence.Foster stepped down from the chair’s role at Star after the second inquiry into the company’s fitness to hold a casino license in NSW was told he and the company's former CEO had plotted to pressure the state government-appointed manager of the Star casino and the state’s key gaming regulator.Ms. Carter has been a director of the company for more than five years, and Bendigo and Adelaide say she has over 30 years’ experience in the financial services and telecommunications sectors, including at ASX-listed companies such as NAB and Telstra. Vicki is also a Non-Executive Director at ASX Limited and IPH Limited."Vicki’s extensive skills in large-scale people leadership, product and sales management, transformation delivery, and risk management have been, and continue to be, valuable and contemporary contributions to the Board and the Bank,” Monday’s statement concluded.