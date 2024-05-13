ASX down 0.17% near noon: Investors await federal budget

The Australian sharemarket edged downwards, primarily driven by losses in financials, anticipating a federal budget presentation by Treasurer Jim Chalmers from the Labor government, expected to offer cost-of-living relief to households amidst a focus on maintaining high interest rates by the Reserve Bank in the fight against inflation, alongside a projected consecutive surplus.
At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.17 per cent lower at 7,735.80.
The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 10 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, up 0.69 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.07 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ)
, trading 2.97 per cent higher at $5.55. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)
and Computershare (ASX:CPU)
.
The worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
, trading 2.54 per cent lower at $4.035. It is followed by shares in IGO (ASX:IGO)
and Xero (ASX:XRO)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$2362.20 an ounce.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1 per cent fall.
One Australian dollar is buying 65.88 US cents.