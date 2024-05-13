Stocks of the Hour: Anax Metals, Brightstar Resources, Element 25

Anax Metalshas announced that the strengthened copper prices have enhanced the Whim Creek economics by 32% providing a Pre-Tax NPV7 of $357M and IRR of 74%. The planned 8-year mine life will generate ~$520M in free cash. Shares are trading 15.91 per cent higher at 5.1 cents.Brightstar Resourceshas made an off-market takeover bid for all the ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance. Brightstar has released both a first supplementary target's and bidder’s statement. Shares are trading 5.88 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.Element 25 (ASX:E25; OTCQX:ELMTF) is accelerating activities for the planned expansion of its Butcherbird Manganese Project in WA, as outlined in the Feasibility Study released in January 2024. Key areas of focus include process optimisation, Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) activities, project finance and permitting. Shares are trading 13.79 per cent higher at 33 cents.