Stocks of the Hour: Larvotto Resources, Iceni Gold, Trinex Minerals

Larvotto Resourceshas announced high grade gold results at Hillgrove. The result of 31m at 65.8 g/t of gold has clearly demonstrated that the mineralisation does extend to depth while maintaining excellent grades. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 9 cents.Iceni Goldhas announced a spectacular vein gold discovery expands at the Christmas Gift Shear. The structure has now been exposed over an approximately 20m strike length that is open and has advanced the geological model to provide a priority drill target, in addition to providing a focus for the greater Everleigh area. Shares are on a trading halt and last traded at 5.4 cents.Trinex Mineralsexecutes a definitive agreement with ALX Resources (TSX-V:AL) to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project in Canada. The Project comprises eight mineral dispositions covering an area of 139km2. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.