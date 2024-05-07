ASX up 0.37% near noon: All eyes await RBA decision

The Australian sharemarket opened higher, mirroring a surge in New York driven by anticipation of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Attention is particularly drawn to the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting, with expectations of a neutral to slightly hawkish stance in its statement, despite minimal anticipation of a rate hike.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.37 per cent higher at 7,710.90.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 37 points.The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 1.4 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Financials, down 0.16 per cent.The best-performing large cap is AGL Energy, trading 6.38 per cent higher at $9.91. It is followed by shares in Medibank Privateand Mercury NZThe worst-performing large cap is BlueScope Steel, trading 1.77 per cent lower at $22.26. It is followed by shares in Treasury Wine Estatesand Whitehaven CoalGold is trading at US$2334.60 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.7 per cent higher at US$120.20 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.95 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 66.27 US cents.