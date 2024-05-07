Stocks of the Hour: Westar Resources, AML3D, ACDC Metals

Westar Resourceshas announced outstanding gold and silver results of up to 40.7g/t of gold and 214g/t of silver from recently returned 14 grab samples of mined stockpiles located at the historic Mindoolah Mining Centre. Numerous historic workings and open pits are yet to be assessed with systematic stockpile and open pit sampling program planned. Shares are trading 18.18 per cent higher at 1.3 cents.AML3Dhas received a A$1.54 million purchase order to facilitate Copper Nickel (CuNi) alloy qualification program in support of the US Department of Defence. The increase in funding for qualification testing follows the success of AML3D’s existing Copper-Nickel characterisation and test contract. Shares are trading 6.67 per cent higher at 6.4 cents.ACDC Metalshas announced that assays confirm a new heavy mineral strandline discovery at Douglas Project, Victoria. High grades of up to 18% total heavy minerals have been intersected. Shares are trading 9.23 per cent higher at 7.1 cents.