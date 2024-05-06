Stocks of the Hour: TechGen Metals, SC Electrical Engineering, Mandrake Resources

TechGen Metalshas announced that they are introducing their new Copper-Nickel-Uranium Projects. The new projects focus on copper, which was traditionally an industrial metal, but is now essential to the green battery tech industry. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.Southern Cross Electrical Engineeringhas announced that its subsidiary SCEE Electrical has been awarded the Balance of Plant contract by Synergy for the Collie Battery Energy Storage System. The contract is valued at circa $160 million and is scheduled for completion in the final quarter of calendar year 2025. Shares are trading 20.41 per cent higher at $1.475.Mandrake Resourcesannounced that their next generation DLE provider ElectraLith produces 99.9% pure battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Mandrake brine. Mandrake and ElectraLith are progressing a Strategic Partnership Agreement to facilitate the construction of a DLE-R pilot facility at the Utah Lithium Project. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 3.6 cents.