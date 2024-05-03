Stocks of the Hour: Chariot Corporation, Haranga Resources, Patagonia Lithium

To register for today's webinar click here
.
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)
advises it has received the results of drill holes four to nine from the Phase 1 Drill Program at the Black Mountain Project, in Wyoming, U.S.A. The Phase 1 Drill Program intersected high-grade spodumene mineralisation and has confirmed the exploration potential of Black Mountain and resulted in the identification of a potentially large pegmatite stock at a shallow depth. Shares are trading 2.22 per cent lower at 22 cents.
Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR; FRA:65E0) announced that 8 regional uranium anomalies have been delineated at Saraya Project. Auger drilling at Sanela continues, whilst TMS and processing continues to cover the entire Saraya project area before the wet season. Shares are trading 5 per cent higher 10.5 cents.
Patagonia Lithium (ASX:PL3)
has announced outstanding assay results from first drill well at Formentera, Northern Argentina. The results range from 170m to 370m assays exceeded 235ppm. Shares are trading 20.83 per cent higher at 14.5 cents.