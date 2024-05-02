Beacon Events, a leader in delivering global conferences, is pleased to announce the launch of Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy, a comprehensive conference that will provide industry stakeholders with an understanding of the role, impact, and benefits of a circular economy across the entire mining value chain. The event will take place alongside International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) on 29 & 30 October at the ICC Sydney, bringing together experts and thought leaders in the mining sector for a dynamic exchange of ideas and best practices.Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy is the world’s first and only conference with discussions on the global context of both process and product circularity in the mining industry’s supply chain. Sherene Asnasyous, Event Director at Beacon Events, said it is vital the industry understands the concept and advantages of circular economy, which extends beyond recycling.“Circular economy principles are a strategic response to decarbonisation by reducing waste while creating value. In the mining industry, circularity requires a systems-wide change throughout all stages, starting at the design phase of mine development to implementing new extraction, processing and logistics strategies, and extending the life of extracted minerals to generate long-term sustainability. There is no other event in the market that focuses on circularity across the full mining value chain,” Ms. Asnasyous said.The inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference program is designed to help not only mining producers, but also their suppliers, partners and customers.“The conference agenda echoes the importance of industry collaboration in achieving full circularity. Mining companies of all sizes, as well as their supply chains, will benefit from the conference to better understand the roles they play in a circular value supply stream. Delegates will have the opportunity to hear from international and local speakers who will share examples of circularity applications in the mining industry, while generating tangible economic benefits,” Ms. Asnasyous said.With expert-led sessions, the conference will cover best practices in the mining and metals sectors, including the commercialisation of remining waste, recycling metals, mine rehabilitation, community engagement, and the role of technology in circularity.Ashleigh Morris, Co-Founder of Coreo, will be one of the keynote speakers headlining the panel on Day 1 of Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy. Ms. Morris is looking forward to the opportunity to discuss circular solutions at the conference.According to Ms. Morris, “Mining’s future lies in circularity. The industry needs to extract value, not just materials. Circularity is how mining companies can minimise environmental impact, reduce emissions, and still deliver the critical resources needed for a decarbonised world.”Another speaker at the conference is Petar Ostojic, CEO of Neptuno Pumps and NDX Technology, as well as Founder of Centre Innovation and Circular Economy in Chile. Mr. Ostojic emphasises the importance of circular economy in the mining, equipment, technology, and services (METS) sector."Integrating the circular economy with METS enhances their competitiveness, drives innovation, and strengthens environmental responsibility. This strategic alignment supports the mining industry in supplying critical materials responsibly and sustainably, essential for the energy transition and digital transformation of our planet. Furthermore, it fosters economic growth, creates high-quality jobs, and propels the decarbonisation of the industry," said Mr. Ostojic.The conference program will showcase global examples of circular economy applications, including a presentation from Gustavo Roque, General Manager – Future Use at Vale in Brazil. His session will focus on reclaiming post-mining landscapes to leverage social, economic and natural assets.Confirmed speakers for Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy also include Alan Young, Director of Materials Efficiency Research Group and Senior Advisor of Circular Economy Leadership Canada; Katharine Hole, CEO of the Association for the Battery Recycling Industry; Megan Jones, Co-Founder of Circular PV Alliance; and Lina Goodman, CEO of Tyre Stewardship.