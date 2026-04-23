Microsoft Commits Record $25 Billion to Australian AI

Microsoft is set to make a record $25 billion Australian dollar investment in a significant push into artificial intelligence within the country. CEO Satya Nadella announced the substantial commitment, which will primarily fund the establishment of new data centres. Microsoft, a global technology corporation, develops and manufactures computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. While highlighting the potential of AI, Mr Nadella also cautioned about the inevitable job upheaval that artificial intelligence advancements are expected to cause across various industries.

Closer to home, the Australian share market experienced a slight dip, with the ASX falling 0.4 per cent after Wall Street rallied overnight. Amidst the market movements, online furniture retailer Temple & Webster announced a new CEO, which saw its shares drop. Conversely, energy producer Santos saw its stock rise following an increase in its production figures. In a notable market story, fund manager Phil King’s $10 million bet on Firmus has reportedly paid off handsomely, now valued at $160 million, marking it as a significant market play for Regal Partners.

Beyond corporate announcements, the country’s hottest property market in Western Australia may be showing signs of cooling. While remaining a popular state for real estate investors, experts are cautioning that it is not immune to the threats posed by interest rate rises and ongoing policy uncertainty. On the global stage, concerns are mounting over energy markets, with warnings of a potential disaster if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, threatening to drive up costs and disrupt global fuel systems.