ECP Emerging Growth Confirms Unchanged Convertible Note Price and LTV Ratio in Quarterly Report

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX: ECP), a listed investment company (LIC) dedicated to active investing strategies, focusing on opportunities within the emerging growth sector, has released its Quarterly Report to the Trustee and ASIC for the period ended 31 March 2026. The report pertains specifically to the company’s ECP Convertible Notes (ASX: ECPGA) and was authorised for release by the Board on 23 April 2026.

The announcement confirmed that the Conversion Price of the ECP Notes into Ordinary Shares remains unchanged at $1.43. Furthermore, the loan-to-value (LTV) Ratio as at 31 March 2026 was reported as 37.21%. This ratio is calculated by dividing the Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents by the Market Value of all Marketable Securities held by the Issuer. As of the reporting date, Total Debt stood at $10,824,434, Cash and Cash Equivalents at $816,281, and the Market Value of all Marketable Securities was $26,896,499.

The quarterly submission also provided comprehensive compliance confirmations under the Corporations Act 2001. ECP Emerging Growth Limited affirmed its adherence to the terms of the Notes, the Trust Deed, and Chapters 2L, 2M (financial reports and audit), and 6CA (continuous disclosure) of the Act. The report indicated that no circumstances arose during the period that would cause amounts under the Notes to become immediately payable, materially prejudice the issuer or security interests, or result in a substantial change to the nature of the business or guarantor arrangements. The Issuer also confirmed it is not aware of any other matters that may materially prejudice note holders.

On the basis of these confirmations, the company secretary certified that the financial position and performance of the Issuer are such that its property, and that of any guarantor, will be sufficient to repay the amount of each Note when it becomes due and payable.