Daily Special: Adisyn, SQX Resources, Dreadnought Resources, EQ Resources

Australian shares are lower just after midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.76% to 8,776.10 at 12.15pm AEST, as ongoing US–Iran tensions weigh on sentiment despite continued expectations for a potential resolution. The decline follows weakness in the previous session, with markets reacting to escalating geopolitical developments, including reported attacks on cargo vessels. Oil prices are higher, with Brent crude above US$102 a barrel, reflecting ongoing disruption and uncertainty around global energy supply.

Across the market, energy stocks are the only sector higher, supported by strength in Santos and Woodside, while financials are weaker as major banks decline. In company news, Lynas remains weaker despite recent production updates, Temple & Webster falls following a leadership transition, and Deep Yellow rises after releasing new exploration results, while Macquarie trades lower after a broker downgrade.

In other company news,

Adisyn secures $14M placement following graphene and defence breakthroughs

Adisyn (ASX: AI1) received firm commitments to raise $14 million through an institutional placement, supported by Regal Funds Management and Meitav, with proceeds to fund its graphene technology programs and business development. The raise follows recent milestones across semiconductor and defence applications, including a graphene deposition breakthrough using an industrial ALD system and an exclusive licence for radar-absorbing materials.

SQX expands Red Bird gold system with high-grade results

SQX Resources (ASX: SQX) reported further drilling results from its Red Bird Gold Project in Arizona, confirming a larger and more continuous mineralised system that remains open in multiple directions. The 25-hole maiden program delivered multiple near-surface, high-grade intercepts, supporting a growing understanding of the project’s scale and continuity.

Dreadnought secures key approval for Mangaroon gold development

Dreadnought Resources (ASX: DRE) received regulatory approval for open pit mining at the Star of Mangaroon within its Mangaroon Gold Project in Western Australia, marking a step toward development and potential cash flow generation.

Dreadnought Resources (ASX: DRE) said the approval supports its strategy to transition toward a self-funded exploration model, with development, haulage and processing expected to be outsourced as it advances toward production.

EQ Resources commences Mt Carbine drilling program

EQ Resources (ASX: EQR) commenced a 7,700-metre drilling program at its Mt Carbine tungsten mine in Queensland, targeting resource extensions and improved reserve confidence. The program includes both diamond and RC drilling, with results expected over the coming months.