Voltaic Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR) Bolsters Portfolio, Refines Exploration Targets

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR), a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of critical minerals and gold projects across Western Australia, has provided its quarterly report for the three months ending 31 March 2026. The company’s activities during the period were primarily dedicated to technical review, target ranking, program design, and strategic portfolio assessment across its Western Australian tenement portfolio. Field activities were deferred as the company prioritised data integration and targeting refinement to optimise future exploration campaigns. Voltaic maintained a strong balance sheet, closing the quarter with approximately A$9.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, comprising A$2.6 million in cash and A$6.7 million in listed securities.

At the Meekatharra Gold Project, high-priority drill targets are progressing towards heritage surveys and permitting, with planning for an approximately 5,000-metre combined RAB/RC drilling program anticipated for the second half of calendar year 2026. Meanwhile, the Paddys Well REE-Gallium Project saw targets refined and ranked across its prospects. The Neo Prospect continues to show broad rare earth element and gallium mineralisation from surface, with previously reported results including 78 metres at 1,001ppm TREO from surface.

The quarter also saw Voltaic continue its review of acquisition opportunities, which subsequently culminated in the proposed acquisition of granted exploration licence E09/2833. This tenement is adjacent to the company’s Ti Tree Project in the Yinnetharra district, bolstering its strategic footprint in the region. The Ti Tree Earn-in & JV Agreement with Delta Lithium Limited was also extended for a further six months. Chairman Daniel Raihani commented that the March quarter focused on disciplined technical advancement and strategic positioning, noting that Voltaic is well-positioned to transition into its next phase of exploration activities with a strong balance sheet and a clear pipeline of opportunities.