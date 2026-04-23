Resolution Minerals Secures A$20 Million Placement to Propel U.S. Critical Minerals Strategy

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML) has announced a successful A$20 million institutionally-led placement, detailed on April 23, 2026. The company is an Australian minerals exploration firm focused on critical minerals and gold, specifically advancing a U.S.-based development platform for antimony and tungsten. This capital raise secured firm commitments from sophisticated and institutional investors, with cornerstone support from Tribeca Investment Partners and L1 Capital Global Opportunities Master Fund. The placement was conducted at $0.07 per share, reflecting a 6.3% premium to the 20-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP).

The substantial proceeds are designated to accelerate the company’s U.S. critical minerals strategy, funding further exploration drilling, metallurgical test work for tungsten and antimony, and permitting activities across its Horse Heaven Project. This initiative underpins Resolution Minerals’ objective to advance a U.S.-based development platform for crucial minerals for domestic supply chains. A significant development includes the imminent NASDAQ listing, which is expected to broaden U.S. investor access and enhance market liquidity, positioning RML alongside other critical mineral producers on major U.S. exchanges.

Further strengthening its position, Resolution Minerals’ Antimony Ridge project has been granted FAST-41 status by the White House, recognising its strategic importance and set to expedite permitting for extensive drilling. The company achieved high purity antimony production (99.38 wt% trioxide), with further metallurgical optimisation ongoing. On exploration, a 13,700-metre Phase 2 drilling program begins May 2026 at Golden Gate, aiming to define gold mineralisation and progress towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate by Q1 2027. Executive Director Aharon Zaetz called the capital raising a “transformational milestone,” and Brett Lynch joins the board.