Omega Oil and Gas Secures A$60 Million to Accelerate Taroom Trough Program

Omega Oil and Gas Ltd (ASX: OMA), a dynamic Australian exploration and production company with a sole focus on unlocking oil and gas resources in Queensland’s Taroom Trough, has successfully completed an institutional placement, raising A$60.0 million. The company, which is dedicated to the vast, deep, oil and gas potential of this emerging producing province within the Bowen Basin, reported strong investor demand that significantly exceeded expectations. Binding commitments were secured for 71,428,572 fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.84 per share, a slight discount to the last closing price. Major shareholders, including the Flannery family (Ilwella Pty Ltd) and Tri-Star Group, provided cornerstone support.

The proceeds from the capital raise are earmarked to fund an upgraded 2026/27 Taroom Trough program, which is scheduled to commence in June 2026. This enhanced program incorporates full-scale, “US-style” well designs, featuring larger diameter 5 ½” casing and 2,000m length horizontal wells. These are crucial for demonstrating commercial flow potential through stimulation and six-month flow testing, with the aim of further de-risking the play and evidencing repeatable, commercial flow rates. The program will target an initial resource upgrade and reserves estimate in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Omega is well positioned to capitalise on powerful structural tailwinds, including Queensland Government facilitation of basin development, which is expected to compress timelines. The Taroom Trough has been designated a “Prescribed Project,” with a dedicated development plan led by the Office of the Coordinator-General to streamline approvals. CEO and Managing Director, Trevor Brown, commented, “We are moving decisively to capitalise on a unique window of opportunity in the Taroom Trough, with government support and market dynamics aligning to accelerate basin development and unlock badly needed new supplies of oil and gas.”

Mr. Brown added that the raise underpins an evolution of Omega’s execution strategy, focusing on production-ready horizontal wells with larger stimulation programs and extended flow testing. The strengthened balance sheet fully funds the company for four vertical wells and one or two horizontal wells, including all testing, allowing Omega to pursue its growth strategy from a position of financial strength.