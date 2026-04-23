InteliCare Secures Key Retirement Living Deployment with Warrigal Care

InteliCare Holdings Ltd (ASX: ICR), an Australian technology company commercialising its proprietary AI-driven InteliCare platform in the aged care sector, has announced a significant three-year Master Subscription Agreement with Warrigal Care Limited. InteliCare provides a predictive analytics hardware and software system for the aged care and health industries, utilising smart sensors and artificial intelligence. The agreement focuses on the initial deployment of InteliCare’s smart monitoring solution across 65 retirement villas at a new development by Warrigal, a prominent retirement living and aged care provider. This deployment has a projected total contract value of approximately $200,000, covering subscription revenue, hardware, and implementation fees.

Under the Master Subscription Agreement, InteliCare will supply its market-leading software platform, IoT sensor technologies, and implementation services. The sensor-based monitoring solution will enable real-time tracking of resident wellbeing, safety, and activity patterns within the 65 villas. The agreement includes an initial three-year subscription period with potential annual renewals. Crucially, it establishes a pathway for potential expansion across Warrigal’s broader portfolio of 10 retirement villages, which currently supports approximately 700 residents. This deployment marks InteliCare’s first commercial entry into the retirement village sector, identified as a key strategic growth market.

Tim Chapman, Executive Director of InteliCare, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, seeing it as an opportunity to demonstrate the technology’s benefits within this new market segment and validate its relevance beyond traditional residential aged care. Jenni Hutchins, Warrigal CEO, highlighted that the InteliCare platform offers valuable insights into residents’ daily activity patterns, helping to identify wellbeing changes and enable earlier intervention. The Australian retirement living sector is a substantial and growing market, with around 250,000 Australians residing in approximately 2,300 retirement villages nationally. This sector presents a significant addressable market opportunity for InteliCare, as operators increasingly adopt digital monitoring to support residents in living independently for longer.