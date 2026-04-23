InVert Graphite Unveils Strong Morogoro Drilling Results

InVert Graphite Limited (ASX:IVG) announced its March 2026 Quarterly Report on 23 April 2026, highlighting significant exploration success at its Morogoro Graphite Project in Tanzania. InVert Graphite (ASX: IVG) is an Australian company focused on exploration and development of critical minerals in Tanzania and South Australia. The company’s flagship Morogoro Project saw the receipt of remaining results from its maiden drill programme at the Kumba prospect, revealing wide zones of high-grade graphite from surface.

The latest assays included impressive intercepts from 14 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes, with notable findings such as 64 metres at 8.3% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) in hole RCUM25-010, 50 metres at 8.4% TGC in RCUM25-011, and 90 metres at 7.9% TGC in RCUM25-013. Diamond Drilling (DD) also confirmed substantial mineralisation, returning wide zones including 64 metres at 8.3% TGC in DDUM25-004 and 45 metres at 9.9% TGC in DDUM25-002, with grades up to 21.5% TGC.

Andrew Lawson, InVert’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed satisfaction that the final batch of assays delivered to expectation, further emphasising the scale and quality of the Morogoro Project. Mr Lawson noted that the consistency of these wide, near-surface graphite zones validates earlier work and confirms a highly significant asset. While drilling activities were paused in late December due to the onset of the wet season, the company has completed its first comprehensive program.

InVert Graphite is now integrating this data into its geological models to plan the next phase of operations, aiming to unlock the full value of Morogoro for shareholders. Basic field work is being conducted during the wet season, including photogrammetric surveying and trenching, with an RC rig remaining on site for a prompt recommencement of activities.