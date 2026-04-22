US Watchdog Ends Key Anti-Discrimination Lending Rule

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the federal agency responsible for consumer financial protection, has formally ceased enforcing certain civil-rights-era anti-discrimination requirements for the lending industry. This significant change, published in the federal register, specifically targets the “disparate impact” doctrine under the 1974 Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA). The doctrine previously required lenders to prevent policies and practices that unintentionally resulted in discrimination against borrowers. This move formalised a directive from former President Donald Trump to curtail policies he deemed a burden on businesses, though explicit and intentional discrimination remains prohibited under federal law.

Acting CFPB Director Russell Vought, who also serves as the White House budget director, stated that the prior fair lending regulations had, in fact, encouraged discrimination based on race or diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. Vought asserted that the ECOA “was intended to eradicate discrimination in lending, not encourage new forms of discrimination, which it did under the Biden administration.” The White House has consistently argued that the disparate impact legal doctrine, while rooted in Supreme Court precedent, undermines equal opportunity and hinders businesses from making merit-based decisions.

Consumer rights organisations have vehemently denounced the change, raising the possibility of legal challenges. Advocates argue that ending disparate-impact requirements removes a crucial tool that the government has utilised for decades to police racial and gender discrimination across housing, education, and lending sectors. Brian Shearer, a former top policy official at the CFPB, warned that curtailing these prohibitions could allow lenders to use artificial intelligence to offer credit and set interest rates in potentially discriminatory ways, based on factors such as religion, race, or sex.