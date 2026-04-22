Warsh Targets Smaller Fed Balance Sheet, Eyes Treasury Link

Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s selection to potentially lead the Federal Reserve, has outlined a clear ambition to significantly reduce the central bank’s extensive balance sheet. Speaking at his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Warsh emphasised collaborating with the Treasury Department to achieve this long-term objective, signalling a potential shift in Fed monetary policy if he succeeds current Chair Jerome Powell.

Warsh argues a large balance sheet disproportionately benefits Wall Street and forces higher short-term rates. He deems recent bond buying less justifiable than during the financial crisis, stating the “big balance sheet has become an ordinary, recurring force” that is “quite unhelpful” and politicises the Fed. He believes a smaller balance sheet could lead to lower interest rates, better inflation, and a stronger economy. The Federal Reserve, the United States’ central bank, conducts monetary policy and ensures financial system stability. It manages its balance sheet by buying bonds to influence markets and provide stimulus. Holdings surged from under a trillion dollars pre-2007 to a $9 trillion peak in 2022, now at $6.7 trillion. While most Fed officials prioritise rate control and liquidity, critics cite political issues from Fed losses and market distortions. Warsh’s efforts would challenge the existing interest rate management toolkit.

Warsh remains aspirational on specifics, promising a “slowly and deliberatively” executed approach with transparency. Market observers anticipate he would seek clearer communication and coordination between the Fed and Treasury on debt issuance, though outright asset sales are deemed unlikely. Discussions on potential pathways include easing liquidity regulations and increasing central bank liquidity facility usage, which could allow for lower short-term rates, as noted by New York Fed President John Williams.