Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company known for developing sophisticated AI models, is reportedly preparing to grant European banks access to its Mythos AI model in the near future. This move follows initial access provided to several major US financial institutions, as global banks are increasingly keen to test the advanced technology. Mythos is an AI model developed by Anthropic, designed to interact with and process complex data, presenting both opportunities and challenges for its users, particularly within the highly regulated financial sector.

The deployment of Mythos is seen by cybersecurity experts as presenting considerable challenges to the banking industry’s existing legacy technology systems. These concerns prompted warnings from regulators and policymakers during last week’s International Monetary Fund spring meeting in Washington. Scott Keipper, EY Americas Financial Services Technology Consulting Leader, noted, “The challenge is that this technology is moving faster than most banks’ governance, operating models and control frameworks were designed to handle, widening the gap between risk discovery and remediation.” He added that banks must adopt an enterprise-wide approach to embed AI into risk management across all operations, not just cybersecurity.

Anthropic’s strategy includes expanding Mythos AI access to European and UK banks, alongside other organisations, though the process involves stringent checks to ensure secure implementation. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that access could be provided to European banks within days or weeks. JPMorgan Chase, a participant in Anthropic’s Project Glasswing initiative, has publicly confirmed its access, while Bank of America has also been internally testing the Mythos technology. The German central bank chief, Joachim Nagel, has urged for all institutions to receive access to Mythos, aiming to maintain an even playing field and prevent potential misuse.