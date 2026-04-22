Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST), a major Swedish financial institution, has reported first-quarter net profit above market expectations. The bank primarily operates in Sweden, Norway, and Britain, offering a range of banking services, including mortgages. For the quarter, net profit edged up to 6.36 billion Swedish crowns ($693 million), an increase from 6.32 billion crowns recorded a year earlier. This performance significantly surpassed the mean analyst forecast of 5.69 billion crowns, according to LSEG estimates. The bank also noted a commendable net inflow to its funds during the period.

Despite a year-on-year decrease, the bank’s net interest income, which encompasses revenues from mortgages, reached 10.02 billion crowns. This figure was down from 11.51 billion crowns in the previous year but still exceeded analyst expectations of 9.96 billion crowns. A key factor in the strong quarterly results was the lender’s focus on efficiency. Handelsbanken highlighted that its intensified efficiency efforts in recent years have successfully reduced the operational cost base, effectively mitigating general inflation and annual salary adjustments implemented at the start of each year.

This strategic cost management was evident in the reported expenses, which amounted to 5.84 billion crowns for the quarter. This represents a reduction from 6.16 billion crowns last year and was notably lower than the 6.01 billion crowns anticipated by analysts. Handelsbanken, recognised as the oldest company on the Swedish stock exchange and a rival to institutions like Swedbank, SEB, and Nordea, demonstrated robust financial health, primarily driven by disciplined cost control and better-than-expected earnings.