Capital One Misses Profit, Boosts Bad Loan Cover

Capital One Financial (COF.N) fell short of Wall Street’s first-quarter profit expectations, driven by an increase in funds set aside to cover potential bad loans. Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based consumer lender declined by 2.5% in extended trading, reflecting a year-to-date plunge of 16.5%. Capital One, the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, is a major heavyweight in credit cards, which are among the costliest types of loans. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including consumer and commercial lending, deposits, and payment solutions.

The bank allocated $4.07 billion for credit loss provisions during the quarter, surpassing LSEG estimates of $3.77 billion. Provisions are crucial funds lenders establish to absorb potential loan defaults, acting as a key buffer and signalling their outlook on future credit risk. These allocations are primarily influenced by the broader macroeconomic environment and overall lending volumes. Truist analyst Brian Foran highlighted a 39 basis point sequential decline in net interest margin, a key measure of lending profitability, which was impacted by higher cash levels and lower loans.

While consumer spending demonstrated strength in the first three months to March 31, buoyed by higher-income households and consistent wage growth, top banking executives have cautioned that prolonged elevated oil prices could negatively affect the U.S. economy. Net interest income, representing the difference between earnings on loans and payments on deposits, increased to $12.15 billion for the quarter, up from $8 billion a year earlier. Capital One also completed the acquisition of rival Discover Financial Services in May 2025, a move that added billions of dollars in loans to its balance sheet. Excluding one-time items, Capital One’s profit stood at $4.42 per share, falling below the anticipated $4.55 per share.