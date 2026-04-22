MUFG Seeks Partners for Leveraged Buyout Risk

MUFG Bank, Japan’s largest lender, is actively seeking partnerships with entities such as life and non-life insurers to diversify risk. This strategic move comes as the bank expands its financing activities beyond traditional loans for significant corporate transactions, particularly leveraged buyouts. Masakazu Osawa, MUFG Bank’s chief executive, highlighted the bank’s aim to limit reliance solely on its own balance sheet, especially as the value of deals, often in the trillions of yen, increases amid a surge in Japanese leveraged buyouts. MUFG Bank is the banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, offering a comprehensive range of financial services.

Mr Osawa emphasised that a greater diversification of funding sources is paramount. He noted that to effectively finance leveraged buyouts, which involve funding acquisitions with substantial borrowed money backed by the target company’s assets and future cash flow, a holistic deal structure, including equity finance and shared risk, is essential to remain competitive with clients. Potential partners with long-term capital include life and non-life insurers, government entities, and private credit funds. Data from LSEG indicates that M&A activity involving Japanese firms more than doubled last year, reaching a record 53 trillion yen ($333 billion).

These comments from MUFG’s CEO suggest a robust appetite for major M&A within Japanese companies, even amidst global trade disruptions and energy market volatility stemming from Middle East conflicts. While some global concerns exist regarding private credit fund redemption requests, Japan’s financial regulator views private credit as crucial for meeting increasing corporate funding demand, noting the market remains “underdeveloped and needs cultivation.” MUFG Bank’s base case anticipates a relatively strong global economy, though Mr Osawa acknowledges potential setbacks from geopolitical factors.