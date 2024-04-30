ASX up 0.21% near noon: Australian retail sales decline 0.4% in March

Australian retail sales unexpectedly declined by 0.4% in March, influenced by high interest rates impacting consumer spending, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). This decline, contrary to expectations of a 0.2% increase, marks one of the weakest growth rates on record when comparing turnover to the previous year, reflecting shifting consumer spending patterns.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.21 per cent higher at 7,653.30.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 8 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 0.73 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Industrials, down 0.48 per cent.The best-performing large cap is IGO, trading 4.48 per cent higher at $7.70. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand TPG TelecomThe worst-performing large cap is Worley, trading 8.95 per cent lower at $14.85. It is followed by shares in Ampoland GQG PartnersGold is trading at US$2345.90 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.9 per cent lower at US$117.10 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.62 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 65.55 US cents.