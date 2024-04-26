Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Recce Pharmaceuticals, Cooper Metals

Tamboran Resourceshas announced that the Shenandoah South 1H (SS-1H) well in EP 117 achieved an average 90-day initial production flow rate of 2.9 million cubic feet per day. The flow test at the well indicates that future development wells with lateral lengths of 10,000 feet may be capable of delivering average rates of 17.8 million cubic feet per day over the first 90 days of production. Shares are trading 2.94 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.Recce Pharmaceuticalshas unanimously approved a high dose of 4,000mg in a Phase I/II rapid infusion clinical trial for RECCE® 327 (R327) for urinary tract infection, following successful testing at various infusion times and identification of optimum fast infusion time. Six participants, comprising both males and females, will undergo dosing over the coming weeks until completion. Shares are trading 0.73 per cent higher at 69 cents.Cooper Metalshas completed RC drilling on four regional Cu-Au prospects at the Mt Isa East Project. In total, 12 RC drill holes for approximately 1,800m were completed, with 523 one metre samples sent to the laboratory in Mt Isa. The bulk of the samples have come from the Mafic Sweats South Prospect. Shares are trading 4 per cent higher at 13 cents.