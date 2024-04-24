Kogan shares slide despite profit growth

Kogan.comshares slumped 26% on Wednesday after it revealed a surprise 6% decline in gross sales to $178.3 million and a 2% drop in revenue to $105.9 million for the March quarter.Kogan had a rational explanation for the weakness—it was a result of a deliberate move to shift the business to a more capital-light footing.But the slide meant the shares lost all the gains in 2023 and were back at levels seen in early to mid-January.The shares were trading around $5.19 just after 1 pm on Wednesday.The slide came despite some good news in the update.Gross profit was up 13% on the prior year to $39 million while gross margin improved by 5.2 percentage points to 36% on improved platform-based sales and profitability of warehouse inventory sales.Inventories fell 9% year-on-year to $71.1 million at March 31.But cash on hand was down at $34.1 million at March 31 compared to net cash of $49.1 million a year prior.