ASX up 0.45% near noon after easing geopolitical tensions

by Peter Milios April 23, 2024 11:43 AM

On Tuesday, shares opened higher, reflecting a rally on Wall Street amidst subdued geopolitical tensions, with investors focusing on upcoming US corporate earnings such as Tesla and GE. 

At 11:45am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.48 per cent higher at 7,683.40.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 36 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 1.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Industrials, down 0.34 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC), trading 4.42 per cent higher at $53.34. It is followed by shares in James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) and Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW).

The worst-performing large cap is Brambles (ASX:BXB), trading 4.48 per cent lower at $14.93. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2344.80 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.6 per cent lower at US$116.85 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 64.59 US cents.

