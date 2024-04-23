ASX up 0.45% near noon after easing geopolitical tensions

On Tuesday, shares opened higher, reflecting a rally on Wall Street amidst subdued geopolitical tensions, with investors focusing on upcoming US corporate earnings such as Tesla and GE.At 11:45am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.48 per cent higher at 7,683.40.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 36 points.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 1.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Industrials, down 0.34 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Ramsay Health Care, trading 4.42 per cent higher at $53.34. It is followed by shares in James Hardie Industries plcand Seven Group HoldingsThe worst-performing large cap is Brambles, trading 4.48 per cent lower at $14.93. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resourcesand Newmont CorporationGold is trading at US$2344.80 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.6 per cent lower at US$116.85 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 64.59 US cents.