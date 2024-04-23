Stocks of the Hour: Osteopore, Augustus Minerals, Tamboran Resources

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps April 23, 2024 11:20 AM


Global leader in 3D-printed biomimetic and bioresorbable implants, Osteopore (ASX:OSX) announced the successful commencement of first-in-human clinical trials for knee preservation in Singapore. The studies seek to recruit ~12 patients to establish a safety profile for aXOpore®. Shares are trading 193.94 per cent higher at 48.5 cents.

Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG) has returned high grade copper rock chips to 18% at the Ti-Tree Project in Western Australia. Further field work is being planned to determine the extent of these new discoveries. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 4 cents.

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) signs binding GSA with the Northern Territory Government to supply 40 TJ per day for ~15 years from the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project. Tamboran will be targeting FID on the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project in mid-2024, with first production planned by H1 2026. Shares are trading 6.06 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.

