Stocks of the Hour: Osteopore, Augustus Minerals, Tamboran Resources

Global leader in 3D-printed biomimetic and bioresorbable implants, Osteoporeannounced the successful commencement of first-in-human clinical trials for knee preservation in Singapore. The studies seek to recruit ~12 patients to establish a safety profile for aXOpore®. Shares are trading 193.94 per cent higher at 48.5 cents.Augustus Mineralshas returned high grade copper rock chips to 18% at the Ti-Tree Project in Western Australia. Further field work is being planned to determine the extent of these new discoveries. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 4 cents.Tamboran Resourcessigns binding GSA with the Northern Territory Government to supply 40 TJ per day for ~15 years from the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project. Tamboran will be targeting FID on the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project in mid-2024, with first production planned by H1 2026. Shares are trading 6.06 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.