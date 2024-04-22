ASX up 0.94% at noon amidst easing tensions between Israel and Iran

The ASX is trading higher on Monday amidst easing tensions between Israel and Iran, with the S&P/ASX 200 rising by 1.4% to 7671 points at the open, partly recovering from last week's 2.8% loss.In addition, China has maintained its one- and five-year loan rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting amid its post-pandemic recovery. The decision, influenced by robust first-quarter economic indicators and a focus on currency stability, reflects the People’s Bank of China's cautious approach to monetary policy adjustments.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.94 per cent higher at 7,638.90.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 68 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.42 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 0.96 per cent.The best-performing large cap is South32, trading 5.96 per cent higher at $3.38. It is followed by shares in IGOand ALSThe worst-performing large cap is Mercury NZ, trading 5.62 per cent lower at $5.88. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energyand GQG PartnersGold is trading at US$1782.70 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 64.51 US cents.