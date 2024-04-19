Stocks of the Hour: DY6 Metals, Impact Minerals, Estrella Resources

DY6 Metals (ASX: DY6) has announced rock chips of up to 3.22 per cent TREO identified at Machinga. Assays will assist in refining targets ahead of the next phase of drilling at Machinga. Shares are trading 24.32 per cent higher at 4.6 cents.Impact Mineralshas announced that drilling is underway at the Hyperion rare earths elements anomaly at the Arkun project in Western Australia. The soil anomaly is hosted in weathered granite and is prospective for a large clay-hosted REE deposit. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.Estrella Resourceshas discovered yet another manganese prospect at the emerging Lautem project in Timor-Leste. The discovery of the Sauro prospect holds significance as it lies far from the manganese deposits found at Lalena, and the origin of this mineralisation remains undiscovered. Shares last traded at 0.5 cents.